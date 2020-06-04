Lawrence Dale Hann, 44, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on Thursday, October 16, 1975 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Richard Dale Hann and Penny Ruth (Haisler) Hann. Lawrence was preceded in death by his, father Richard Hann. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Wendy Hann; children, Ethan Hann, Chase Hann, Mason Hann and Kennedi “Lulu” Hann; mother Penny Hann and Sam Green; brothers, Chris Hendon and husband Jim, and Jerry Sumpter; sister, Jessica Marquis; mother-in-law, Virginia Harwell; father-in-law, Billie Farris and wife Donna; brother in law, Michael Farris; nephew, Little Michael Farris; along with numerous other aunts, uncles, loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Lawrence will be held at Neal Funeral Home, Cleveland Texas on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Services for Lawrence will be held at Neal Funeral Home Cleveland, Texas on, Monday June 8, 2020 at 11 am. Lawrence will be laid to rest in the Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations made in Lawrence name to The Wounded Warrior Association.

