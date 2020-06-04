J.Y. Blount Jr.

Born: 12-13-1928

Passed away: 06-03-2020

Better Known as “Crazy Jay”, passed away early Wednesday morning 6-03-2020 surrounded by several care givers whom he had come to love like family. He is survived by One Brother, 3 sons with wives, 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 3 great grandsons, several cousins, lots of friends, and a whole handful of people he corresponded with.

J.Y. was a Navy Veteran of the Korean conflict, a graduate of Texas A&M, he retired from a career with Shell Chemical, he was married for 31 years to Cavita Smith and raised 3 sons in Deer Park Texas.

J.Y. started traveling after retirement and found happiness and friendship in many parts of the country. He briefly lived in Missouri and Arkansas before settling in Cleveland Texas with his youngest Son. He lived there the last 18 years. He is remembered as a kind and loving man with a great smile and a great stride.

A sincere THANKS to his caregivers for the last year of his life. They really made each day for him. He appreciated everything you did to make him comfortable. SALUTE ! !

