Marijuana field located in Dayton

A tip from a retired Liberty County sheriff’s deputy led investigators to a property off of FM 1960 in Dayton on May 29. The retired deputy, Larry Allen, shared information of the field with Deputy Paul Young with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3:45 p.m. on May 29, members of the LCSO Criminal Interdiction Team, along with sheriff’s deputies, paid a surprise visit to a residence at that location where they reportedly found a strong odor of raw marijuana around the home.

“The Interdiction Team members observed numerous plants in a garden next to the residence. Due to the large amount of plants that were in plain view, [the suspect] Troy Curtis Spears and his son were detained,” said Sheriff Bobby Rader. “The deputies secured the residence for officer safety and observed a large amount of marijuana that was trimmed from the plants and packaged for resale.”

A small marijuana field was found off of FM 1960 in Dayton on May 29 after a tip was made to a retired Liberty County sheriff’s deputy. Authorities arrested one man, Troy Curtis Spears.

Spears reportedly told the deputies that the marijuana belonged to him and his son had nothing to do with the growing operation. He reportedly also told deputies that he was practicing the art of growing marijuana so that he would be prepared to go into business when marijuana is legalized in Texas in the future.

A total of 4.25 pounds was recovered, along with approximately 200 plants.

Spears was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, a state fail felony. He is being held in the Liberty County Jail.

Retired deputy Larry Allen said that after 42 years in law enforcement, his old habits remain. He is constantly looking for things and situations that are out of place.

“Once a peace officer, always a peace officer,” he said.

