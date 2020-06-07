Donald Earl Goldsmith, 62, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on Monday, October 21, 1957 in Houston, Texas to James Irwin and Dorothy Francis (Fountain) Goldsmith, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children; Jeremiah Goldsmith, Dana Goldsmith and Arron Mason, Jason Goldsmith and wife Alicia; brother, James Goldsmith; sister, Debra Wooton and husband Troy; grandchildren, Angelina and Lauren Johnson, Delaney Mason, Mason, Alexis, Jamie and Faith Goldsmith; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A gathering of friends and family for Donald will be held at Neal Funeral Home on June 11, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral Services will commence at 10:00 am. Interment for Donald will follow at Brookside Memorial Park, Houston, Texas at 1:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

