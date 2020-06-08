Hull-Daisetta HS coach accused of inappropriate relationship with students

A Hull-Daisetta High School coach is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation involving the Pct. 2 Constable’s Office and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement from Hull-Daisetta ISD Superintendent Tim Bartram.

The coach was placed on leave on April 6 and is accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. The alleged victims are now former students. When the District learned of the allegations, they promptly reported the information to the proper authorities, which included the constable’s office.

The coach, Jeff Martin, has worked for Hull-Daisetta ISD since 2013. Bartram said Martin passed a Federal Bureau of Investigation criminal background check prior to his employment.

According to Bartram, since becoming aware of the evidence of the alleged crimes, Hull-Daisetta ISD has worked, and continues to work, in partnership with law enforcement to assist in the investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our students are among our highest priorities. We appreciate the assistance and diligence of the Liberty County Constable, the Liberty County District Attorney and their team of experts for promptly pursuing this investigation,” Bartram said.

“We continue to work closely with all agencies involved to assist this investigation, and we will keep parents informed as this situation develops. I encourage any parents of current or former students to contact my office or law enforcement with any questions or if they wish to share any information related to Mr. Martin’s time in our schools,” the superintendent continued.

Pct. 2 Deputy Constable Chad Langdon, who investigated the allegations, declined to comment, saying only that the case has been turned over to the DA’s office.

Martin is referring all requests for comment to his attorney, Thomas Roebuck. Calls for comment from Roebuck so far have gone unanswered.

The story will be updated as warranted.

