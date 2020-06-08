Man drowns while trying to rescue girlfriend

A Sunday evening outing of friends at a pond known locally as Spider Pond off CR 3995 in north Liberty County turned tragic when 24-year-old George Reed drowned while attempting to rescue his girlfriend who he thought was drowning.

The emergency call came into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Dispatcher at approximately 7:55 p.m. Sunday evening from witnesses at the scene.

LCSO patrol deputies responded and an immediate search by first responders was conducted.

Witnesses told the deputies that Reed saw his girlfriend doing the backstroke and thinking she was about to drown, he jumped into the water to help her even though it was reported that Reed did not know how to swim.

Investigators Sean Mitchell and Ann Marie Mitchell led the on-scene investigation as the search resumed. The water search continued early this morning by the Texas Game Wardens using side-scan sonar, the City of Cleveland Fire Department and Montgomery County divers.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., game wardens located Reed’s body, which was recovered by Montgomery County divers shortly thereafter. Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Judge Ralph Fuller ordered an autopsy.

