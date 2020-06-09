J.C. Duke, 79, of Cedarville, AR, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Duke was born April 24, 1941, in Madisonville, TX to the late Berry & Stella Calhoun Duke.

As we celebrate the life of J.C. Duke, he was a dad, a brother, a pawpaw, uncle and friend. He had the biggest heart and would have loved knowing everyone was together celebrating his life. One thing for sure he was proud of his last name. He was a family man, loved life and loved us. Born in Madisonville, Texas it did not take long before finding his passion of being on the open road, his love was truck driving. If he was not on the road you could catch him playing the guitar while singing to his kids. Some of his favorite songs were 1814 and Big John, he loved listening to Santana play the guitar. He lives on in the hearts and the minds of his loving family. A day will not pass without the thought of our dad.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy Jack, Cecil Duke, and Paul Duke; sisters, Mary Alice, and Paula Duke; and granddaughter, Teresa Dettmar.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons; Johnny Duke of Cedarville, AR, Eddie Duke & wife Ardella of Cedarville, AR, and Jack Duke and wife Elizabeth of Batson; daughters, Connie Lee and husband Robert Eugene Courtney of Georgia, Samantha Betancourt and husband Edward of Montgomery, Randi Wortham and husband Danny of Willis, and Jaycee Duke of Cleveland, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A graveside service of remembrance will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, TX with Reverend Bill Campbell officiating. A gathering of Mr. Duke’s family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd.

Honoring Mr. Duke as pallbearers are Michael Hilton, Jeffery Hilton, Brent Duke, Trinity Duke, Cody Duke, and Eric Rowe.

