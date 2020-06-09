Willie Arthur Miles, 79, of New Caney, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born on Sunday, June 23, 1940 in Chataham, Louisiana to Willie Jefferson Miles and Helon (Kansas) Miles both of whom have preceded him in death. Willie was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Marie White Miles, companion, Billie Lois Young, brother, William “Bill” Miles, sister, Maudie Mae Longoria, nephew, James Aaron Flores,and neice, Wanda Kellum Dixon. Left to cherish his memory is step daughters, Kellie Powell and husband Troy, Tracie Quinn and Husband Russell; stepson, Guy Young; nephews, Michael Longoria and wife JoAnn, Richard Longoria and wife Tracie; neices, Janice Majkrzak and husband Greg, Jean Boyd and Kathy Longoria, 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; along with other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Willie will be held at Caney Creek Apostolic Church in New Caney, TX on June 11, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Caney Creek Apostolic Church on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Interment for Willie will be at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Columbia, LA on Friday June 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Reverand Joshua Cathey officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

