Deloris Faye “Stinky” Gothard Reynolds, 62, of Crosby died Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born November 26, 1957 in Houston, Texas to parents Gerald Gothard and Elsie Pippin Gothard.

Deloris had lived in Crosby for the past two years after moving from Humble. She was a 30 year resident of Dayton. Stinky enjoyed barrel racing, horse training, hunting and fishing but most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ronnie Gothard and Billy Gothard; and her granddaughter, Bristol Reynolds. She is survived by her children, Bodie Reynolds and wife Beth and Laci Reynolds and fiancé Bryce Redo; her grandchildren, Brittyn Reynolds, Blair Reynolds and Haizlee Redo; her brothers, Lester Gothard and wife Sue and Ray Gothard and wife Sandra; sister-in-law, Sue Gothard; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton, Texas. Burial for Ms. Reynolds will be at Magnolia Park Cemetery. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deloris Faye “Stinky” Reynolds please visit our Tribute Store.

