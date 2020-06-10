Joshua Allen Sessions, 30, of Tarkington Prairie passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Conroe. Joshua was born March 16, 1990 in Arlington, Texas to parents Victor Sessions and Karen Gardner Sessions.

Joshua has lived in Tarkington for the past 2 ½ years and was formerly of Spring. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2008 and was currently a fiber optics installer. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, hunting, and doing anything outside.

Joshua was preceded in death by his brother, Byron Sessions; grandparents, James Gardner, Floyd Reeves, and Claudia Shields. He is survived by his parents, Karen and Randy Atkinson; his grandparents, Sarah Gardner, Betty Reeves, David and Karen Shields; brothers, Corey Sessions and wife Allison and David Atkinson; sister, Heather Atkinson; nephews, Austin Sessions and Joshua Sessions on the way; nieces, Alana Sessions and Willow Sessions; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020.

