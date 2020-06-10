Pearly “Pearl” Mae Fontenot, 76, of Humble, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on April 16, 1944, in Lafayette, Louisiana to the late Albert Ledet Sr. and Mary Inez Toven Ledet. In 1962 she graduated from Francis Marion Boley High School.

Pearl pursued many interests, some being gardening, shopping, being outdoors, cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was known for her love of being in the kitchen. Pearl was a beautiful, happy, strong willed person who loved to tell jokes. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood.

Pearl was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband William Fontenot; her granddaughter Angel Arceneaux; siblings Bobby Ledet, Betty Ann Ledet, Albert Ledet Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Tim Fontenot, Cindy Kerr and husband Chris; her grandchildren Chelsee Arceneaux, Christopher Kerr Jr., and Kiersten Kerr; her siblings Shirley Gaddison, Yvonne L. Watson, Alice Thompson, Audrey Charles, Leroy Ledet, Fanny Charles, Curtis Ledet Sr., Raymond Ledet, Lilly Rodriguez and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit the family on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, 3730 FM 160, Raywood, TX 77582. Services and interment will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

