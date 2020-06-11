Mark “Boo” Jerrob Campbell, 34, of Round Rock died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mark was born September 2, 1985 in Houston, Texas to parents Mark Edward Campbell and Julie Ann Creel Campbell.

Mark had lived in Round Rock for the past 3 years but had been a resident of Dayton for most of his life. Growing up in Dayton he attended Dayton schools and was a member of the 2004 DHS graduating class. He continued his education at Lamar University receiving a bachelor’s degree in marketing. While at Lamar he was a member of the KA fraternity and served as president. Mark was currently working for Dell Technology in federal sales. He enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing. He loved sports especially the Astros, the Texans, and Texas Longhorn football.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pete and Brenda DuBose, B. C. “Bub” and Jearldene Campbell and Richard and Claudia Creel. He is survived by his father, Mark Campbell and wife Terry; his mother, Julie Campbell; his sister, Shambra Frazier and husband Matthew; step-brother, Christopher Kelley and wife Amanda Alexander; step-sister, Tiffani Kelley; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Max, Alistor “Pudge”,Brenley, and Landrey.

Services for Mark will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with C.D. Williams officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

