Church holds birthday parade for homebound church member

The friends and family of Pete Boothe of Liberty gathered Saturday afternoon to honor him and wish him a happy 90th birthday. The celebration included a parade of a dozen or more vehicles, some decked out with birthday messages with people shouting out greetings and well wishes as they passed the Boothe home on McGuire Road.
The parade was organized by Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church where Boothe and his wife attend when their health permits. Last month, the church held a similar parade for Boothe’s wife, Betty, on the occasion of her 91st birthday.
The Boothes have been married for 70 years. They were introduced by relatives and wed on Aug. 8, 1949, after a three-month courtship. The minister conducting the marriage ceremony was the late Rev. J.E. Dillon, pastor and founder of Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church.
Together they Boothes have raised three daughter – Tammy, Sonya and Cindy – and now have three sons-in-law, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Pete worked in the oilfield industry his whole adult life. For a number of years, he owned a workover rig business and a vacuum truck business. Betty was a stay-at-home mom.