Church holds birthday parade for homebound church member

The friends and family of Pete Boothe of Liberty gathered Saturday afternoon to honor him and wish him a happy 90th birthday. The celebration included a parade of a dozen or more vehicles, some decked out with birthday messages with people shouting out greetings and well wishes as they passed the Boothe home on McGuire Road.

The parade was organized by Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church where Boothe and his wife attend when their health permits. Last month, the church held a similar parade for Boothe’s wife, Betty, on the occasion of her 91st birthday.

Ronnie and Charlotte Graham yell birthday greetings as they pass by the home of Pete and Betty Boothe on Saturday in Liberty to celebrate Pete’s 90th birthday.

The Boothes have been married for 70 years. They were introduced by relatives and wed on Aug. 8, 1949, after a three-month courtship. The minister conducting the marriage ceremony was the late Rev. J.E. Dillon, pastor and founder of Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church.

Together they Boothes have raised three daughter – Tammy, Sonya and Cindy – and now have three sons-in-law, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Pete worked in the oilfield industry his whole adult life. For a number of years, he owned a workover rig business and a vacuum truck business. Betty was a stay-at-home mom.

Donna Rhodes embraces Betty Boothe on Saturday following a drive-by parade organized by Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church to celebrate the 90th birthday of Boothe’s husband, Pete (seated next to her).

Rev. Jerrol Wallace (retired pastor for Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church) greets his longtime friends, Pete and Betty Boothe, after a drive-by parade on Saturday in Liberty to celebrate Pete’s 90th birthday.

Pete Boothe holds a banner given to him by his niece, Charlotte Graham, at his drive-by 90th birthday parade on Saturday.

Sheena Ivy and daughter, Zoey, wave to Pete and Betty Boothe during a drive-by parade on Saturday at the Boothes’ home in Liberty. Sheena is their granddaughter and was part of the celebration for Pete’s 90th birthday organized by the family’s church, Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church.

Tamara Mahaney and son Kyler wave to the Boothe family during a drive-by parade on Saturday to celebrate the 90th birthday of Pete Boothe of Liberty. The parade was organized by Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church, where Tamara and her husband, Mike, are pastors.

Donna and Anthony Rhodes wave to Pete and Betty Boothe as they pass by on Saturday for a birthday parade for Pete, who turned 90 on June 13. The parade was organized by Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church, where the Boothes attend when their health permits. Last month, the church organized a drive-by parade to celebrate Betty’s 91st birthday.

Vehicles arrive at the Liberty home of Pete and Betty Boothe on Saturday for a drive-by birthday parade for 90-year-old Pete Boothe. The parade was organized by Boothe’s church, Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church.

