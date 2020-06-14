Linda Jane Bartee McKenzie, 75, of Wallisville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1944, in Huntsville, Texas to Burnice and Hattie Bartee. Linda was a jack-of-all-trades and was skilled in many different things. She was once a secretary and was known for her great penmanship, and could also shoot a gun, hunt, and fish. Linda also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, drawing and color. Linda loved her children and even raised children that weren’t hers. Everyone received the same amount of love and attention from her. She was a great woman that could cook many delicious meals. Linda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Denton Hargrave; parents, Burnice and Hattie Bartee; sisters, Mary Ann Wiggs and Izene Park; grandson, Franklin Denton Hargrave III; and nephew, Kenneth Elliot.

Linda is survived by her children, Richard Lee Hargrave, Franklin Hargrave Jr. and wife Susan “Pete” Hargrave, Michael Hargrave, and Shannan Hargrave; sister, Nettie Lou Oaks; grandchildren, Denton Hargrave, Brandon Hargrave, Michelle Hargrave, Hunter Hargrave, Brijett Hargrave, Travis Crawford, and Nikki Bird; many great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

