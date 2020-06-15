Catherine Burr Davis, 79, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 28, 1941, in Benson, Louisiana, to the late Rosie Mae Burr and Robert Louis Burr. In 1958, she married the love of her life William “Buddy” Davis.

Catherine pursued many interests, some of which included gardening, quilting, and attending church. She was a faithful member of Crosby Church. Catherine was an amazing person who was known for being kind, considerate, and never meeting a stranger.

Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother Addie Burr; her beloved husband of 45 years; her great-grandson Ian Thomas Davis; her siblings Gary Burr, William Burr, Charles Burr, Elvin Burr, Robert Burr, Burnes Burr, Alice Fort, Hazel Ford, Mabel Mancil, and Barbara Brown. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Sheila Shaw and husband Ed of Dayton, Rita Gonzalez of Dallas, Robert Davis of Michigan, Rickey Davis of Baytown; her 10 grandchildren; her 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings Don Burr and wife Jane of Gilmer, Charlene Todd and husband Lloyd of New Orleans; sisters-in-law Joyce Weekly and husband Mike of Karnack, Robbie Brown and husband Junior of Bullard, Ann Breazeale of Ore City; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, June 18, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Crosby Church, 5725 Hwy 90, Crosby, TX 77532. A funeral service will follow beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Keenan Smith officiating.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020).

