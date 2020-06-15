Jimmy Ray Swearingen, 52, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born on Saturday, February 17, 1968 in Houston, Texas to Wallace Neal Swearingen and Barbara Vlasta (Frazier) Swearingen, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; brothers, Jerry Lee Swearingen and wife Shanna, Wesley Swearingen and wife Burnice, Jeffrey Swearingen and wife Kerrie, Larry Swearingen; sisters, Trisha Swearingen-Armstrong and husband Wayne, Amy Sales and husband Michel Louis, Kathy Sales and husband Roy Moreno; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jimmy will be held at Country Cowboy Church on June 20, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 4:00 pm. Pastor Troy Moore, officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

