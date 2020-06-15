Restaurant staff capture photo of impromptu prayers for police

A heartwarming image of a group of people praying over Liberty police officers in a Liberty restaurant is making its way around social media.

Yazmin Flores, the cashier at Jax Restaurant in Liberty, shared the photo on Facebook on June 10. Flores told Bluebonnet News that she was doing some routine tasks when she heard something unusual going on in the dining room. It was the sound of people praying.

When she looked up, she saw that a small group of people had gathered around the Liberty police officers and were offering prayers of protection for the police officers who also had their heads bowed in prayer.

Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin said that officers were moved by the unexpected prayers.

“It definitely was touching. Things like this inspire the officers and boost morale. We definitely need the support,” said Martin.

In recent weeks, police across the nation have come under fire – sometimes literally – in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The attacks have been demoralizing for the police officers who are simply doing their jobs ethically and fairly each day.

Martin acknowledged that recent weeks have been particularly tough for law enforcement.

“We appreciate the prayers. We can all use prayers,” he said.

Martin still hasn’t identified the people who prayed for the officers but sends his gratitude.

“In that moment, they took time out of their day. That meant more to those officers than they know. They talked about it for days,” he said.

