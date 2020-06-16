DPS seeking leads in hit-and-run death of Liberty man on Sunday

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for help from the public in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on FM 160 east of FM 2830. The crash occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m., Sunday June 14.

Preliminary investigation indicates an unknown vehicle was traveling on FM 160 when it struck Frederick Arceneaux, 46, of Liberty, Texas. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

If anyone has any information about the person(s) involved, please contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers by the hotline 1-800-392-(STOP) 7867, free app “P3TIPS” or website at http://www.multicountycrimestoppers.org.

All calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000 cash.

