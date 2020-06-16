Two Independence Day celebrations planned for Liberty County

Liberty County residents will have an opportunity to attend a couple of upcoming fireworks shows next month to celebrate Independence Day. The two shows are in Liberty and Cleveland, and held on consecutive nights, July 3 and 4, respectively.

While the shows will go on, both will be slightly different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Family activities that are typically part of the events are being scrapped to avoid the spread of the virus. People are being asked to remain in or near their vehicles and to adhere to social distancing requirements.

The City of Liberty’s show will be held on July 3 at the Liberty City Park. The fireworks will begin after dusk, around 9 p.m. Music to accompany the fireworks show will be broadcast in parts of the park.

The City of Cleveland’s fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 4, at Cleveland Municipal Park, 26350 Highway 321 south of Cleveland. The fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m. In the event of rain, the show will be held on Sunday, July 5, at the same place and time.

The Cleveland fireworks show will be synchronized to patriotic music.

There is no cost to attend either show. Participants are welcome to bring along their own food and snacks to enjoy.

