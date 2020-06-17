As testing opportunities continue, COVID-19 cases rise in Liberty County

Liberty County now has 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The jump comes as more testing opportunities open up in Liberty County.

Not including any tests being performed at this moment, a total of 691 Liberty County residents have submitted to testing. Of those, 158 were positive, 517 were negative and 16 are pending. Three people have died and 63 people have fully recovered.

Most of the victims of the disease are recovering at home while others have required some hospitalization.

Here is a look at the most recent tests and locations of the COVID-19 victims:

Case #1 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #2 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #3 – north Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovered

Case #4 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #5 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #6 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #7 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #8 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #9 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #10 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #11 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #12 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #13 – south Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #14 – south Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #15 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #16 – south Liberty County female in her 80-90s – deceased

Case #17 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #18 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #19 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #20 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #21 – south Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovered

Case #22 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovered

Case #23 – south Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovered

Case #24 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #25 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #26 – south Liberty County male in his 80-90s – recovering at home

Case #27 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #28 – south Liberty County female in her 70-80s – recovering at home

Case #29 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #30 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #31 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #32 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #33 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #34 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovered

Case #35 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #36 – south Liberty County female in her 70-80s – deceased

Case #37 – south Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovered

Case #38 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #39 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #40 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #41 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #42 – south Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #43 – north Liberty County female in her 60-70s – deceased

Case #44 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #45 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #46 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #47 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #48 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #49 – south Liberty County male, 5-10 years old – recovering at home

Case #50 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #51 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #52 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #53 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #54 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #55 – south Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #56 – south Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #57 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #58 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #59 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #60 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #61 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #62 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #63 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #64 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #65 – south Liberty County female in her 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #66 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #67 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #68 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #69 – north Liberty County male in his 5-10s – recovered

Case #70 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #71 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #72 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #73 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #74 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #75 – north Liberty County female, age 10-15 – recovering at home

Case #76 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #77 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #78 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #79 – north Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #80 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #81 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s -recovered

Case #82 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #83 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #84 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #85 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #86 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #87 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #88 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #89 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #90 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #91 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #92 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #93 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – in the hospital

Case #94 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #95 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #96 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #97 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #98 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #99 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #100 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #101 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #102 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #103 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #104 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #105 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #106 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #107 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #108 – north Liberty County male in his 80-90s – in hospital

Case #109 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #110 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #111 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #112 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #113 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #114 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #115 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #116 – south Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #117 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #118 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #119 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #120 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #121 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – in hospital

Case #122 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #123 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #124 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #125 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #126 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #127 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #128 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #129 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #130 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #131 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #132 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #133 – north Liberty County male, 5-7 years of age – recovering at home

Case #134 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #135 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #136 – north Liberty County female in her 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #137 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #138 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #139 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #140 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #141 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #142 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #143 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #144 – south Liberty County male, ages 1-5 – recovering at home

Case #145 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #146 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #147 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #148 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #149 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #150 – south Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #151 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #152 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #153 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #154 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #155 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #156 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #157 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #158 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

For weeks, county officials have warned residents not to be alarmed as the number of cases is increasing. They attribute it to the availability of testing centers in the county.

If you missed some of the other testing locations but are interested in being tested, the Health Center of Southeast Texas is holding a free testing site for the uninsured or underinsured. See the flyer below for details.

