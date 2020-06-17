Randell Keith Shipley passed from this life at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 64 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Randell is survived by his wife, Carla Shipley, of Old River-Winfree, Texas. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Ryan Shipley and wife Amy of Lake Jackson, Texas, Anna Marie St. Martin and husband Donald St. Martin of College Station, Texas, and Caleb Shipley and wife Lindsey Shipley of San Antonio, Texas. Other survivors include his grandchildren Ava Raye and Hudson Keith Shipley of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Oliver Kyle and Charlotte Rose St. Martin of College Station, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Randell was born on November 17, 1955, in Duncan, Oklahoma to Billie Don and Flossie Raye Shipley. He was a graduate of the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology and had a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He married Carla Denise Jasper on August 1, 1980, in Baytown. Together, they raised three children to love and follow the Lord. He was also a loving grandfather to four grandchildren. He worked for Occidental Chemical Company in a variety of positions for over 35 years. He was a faithful Christian and member of the Pruett and Lobit Church of Christ in Baytown, Texas

A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, with a graveside service to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas. Jesse Flowers of the Pruett and Lobit Church of Christ and Jerry Fite of the Parkview Church of Christ will officiate the ceremonies.

Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Shipley, Caleb Shipley, Donald St. Martin, Ed Wise, Jeff Lange, and Greg Ray.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Wong and the staff of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and the staff of Faith Community Hospice for their efforts in the treatment and care during Randell’s illness.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020).

To send flowers to Randell’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

