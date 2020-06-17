George Allen King was born on February 5, 1927, in Anahuac Texas, to E. J. King and Myrtle Crabb King. He went to be with his Lord and Savior at his home in Anahuac, Texas, on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 93 years.

George was preceded in death by his wife Lena Mae Cline King; his son Wayne Allen King; his brothers Emory Carl King, C. Ernest King, Jerry Joseph King, Sam E. King, G. Frank King; and his sister Mary King Line. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Teressa M. King; and numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

George attended Anahuac Independent School District until the 10th grade when enlisted in the United States Army on June 26, 1945, and served until October 31, 1946. After serving, George returned to Anahuac, Texas, and worked in the Local Post Office until his retirement in 1981.

George and Lena both were active members of the First Baptist Church of Anahuac, Texas. After Lena’s passing George continued to be active serving as a Deacon in the church until his illness prevented him from attending.

George loved to fish and hunt. There are many trophies along the wall of their home. They both loved to work with wood and made many of the furniture pieces in their home. George loved to make bowls, cups, and goblets out of various woods from around the home and all over the world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Dockens, Robert Jackson, Richard Brumley, Charles Broussard, Sammy King, Jr. and Bobby Hall.

Friends are invited to a visitation for George beginning at 10am on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 405 Magnolia Ave S, in Anahuac. A funeral will follow at 11am at the church with Pastor Shawn Buser and Bobby Hall officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

