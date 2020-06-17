Liberty ISD Education Foundation announces creation of Jana Marie Buchanan Grant

A Century Club donation has been given to the Liberty ISD Education Foundation honoring Jana Marie Buchanan.

The donation by Norman and Brenda Dykes establishes the Jana Marie Buchanan Grant, which honors Jana’s service to Liberty ISD and specifically honors paraprofessionals and their valuable commitment to our student’s education. This grant will be given each year.

The Foundation has also received donations in Jana’s honor from the following: Norman and Brenda Dykes, Lisa and Mike Little, Caroline and Larry Wadzeck, Beverly Davis, DeDe Moorman and The Sound of Texas Radio Program.

The Foundation encourages anyone wishing to donate to this grant to send their donation to PO Box 10437, Liberty, TX 77575.

Paraprofessionals, teachers and all LISD employees can participate each year in applying for innovative grants that help LISD students. Since the inception of the Foundation in 2007, grants totaling just over $226,500 have been given supporting LISD students.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

