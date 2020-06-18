Dennis Wayne Hunt, 68, of Batson, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family. Mr. Hunt was born on October 18, 1951, in Tyler, TX to the late Boyd Hunt and Billie Jo Bennett.

Mr. Hunt was a devoted husband, father, and Poppy to his family. He was so thankful to be a part of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. They meant the world to him. He was a faithful servant to the Lord. He loved being an active member of Line Camp Cowboy Church in Devers, TX. and had true respect and love towards Pastor Harland Strother. He loved riding motorcycles and was the co-founder of the club Spirit Riders. He loved to fish. Friends will remember him as telling the best jokes. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Hunt is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 52 years, Carol Hunt; brother, Roger Hunt and, sister Judy Richardson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kimberly Clark, Tammy Hunt; sister, Tanya Duhon; sons, Marty Clark, Alvin Taylor; grandchildren Kalep Clark and wife Sheridan, Kirsty Clark and husband Keith Gilmore, Kimber Hunt, Kasandra ” Taz” Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kinlee, Kreed, Branson, Knox, and great-granddaughter in waiting, Kayzlee.

A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Line Camp Cowboy Church, 711 E US 90 Devers, TX 77538 with Pastor Harland Strother officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the church from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Honoring Mr. Hunt as pallbearers are Kalep Clark, Marty Clark Pastor Harland Strother, Buzz Williams, Luther Spillman, and Michael Hunt. Honorary pallbearer, Alvin Taylor.

We ask that everyone please practice social distancing.

