Allen Henderson Elmer, 78, of Kountze, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Silsbee Oaks Health Care in Silsbee, TX, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Elmer was born on September 7, 1941, in Kountze to the late Thomas & Lerah Brown Elmer.

Mr. Elmer was the president of the Southeast Texas Chapter of Cowboys for Christ for over 25 years. He was also a stockman for Hardin County Sheriff Department for over 20 years. Mr. Elmer never met a stranger and loved to talk with everyone he met. He loved God, His horses, dogs, his family, friends, and all his nieces, and nephews.

He will be missed by all those who loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Raymond Elmer. Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Sylvanell “Sneed” Elmer of Kountze; Daughter, Carla Taylor and husband Richard of Raywood; brother, Arthur Elmer of Abbeville, LA; sister, Larah Collins of Kountze; grandchildren, Caleb Taylor and wife Shallen of Raywood, and Braxston Taylor of Raywood; great-granddaughter, Allyson Gretchen Taylor of Raywood; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Little Rock Assembly of God in Kountze with Reverend Ernest Brown officiating, interment will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Kountze. A gathering of Mr. Elmer’s family and friends will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, also at Little Rock Assembly of God in Kountze from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. We ask all who come to honor the life of Mr. Elmer to practice social distancing and follow all CDC guidelines to protect the family and others in attendance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

