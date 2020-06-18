Rosalie Williams, age 91 of Bryan, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born January 9, 1929 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Richard and Martha Utecht who preceded her in death along with her husband, A.M. Williams; and niece, Carolyn Steely.

Survivors include her son, Bill Williams and wife Angel; niece, Patsy Beyers and husband Gary; nephew, Bob Steely; and beloved friend, Tisha Alexander.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

