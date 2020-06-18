New waste collection service to begin July 1

Dayton residents will soon see a change in their trash pick-up as the City begins its new contract with Frontier Waste Solutions. Under the new contract with Frontier, residents will begin receiving new 95-gallon wheeled carts next week.

The new service will begin on July 1 and will consist of a once-weekly automated pickup, as well as bulky item and brush removal. Under the City’s current contract, twice a week manual collection was provided, however, the contract expires June 30, and bids for the same service came in significantly higher.



Most cities in Texas have now moved to once a week service. There are many reasons Dayton, Liberty, Beaumont, and other cities are making this change. Cost is the primary factor. Twice a week service is expensive, and the City is no longer able to offer twice a week service without a significant increase to customers. There is also a reduction in emissions from fewer trucks on the road each day.

“The City’s current contract was negotiated 15 years ago when waste management was significantly different,” said City Manager Theo Melancon. “Once a week pickup and automated service is now the standard in most places. When the bids were received and scored, it was determined that Frontier Waste Services offered the best service at the best value for both our residential and commercial customers.”

Residents who find that they have more trash to dispose of have two options. For the occasional situation, they can purchase a pick up of additional bags through a pink tag system. These can be ordered by calling Frontier Waste Solutions, visiting their website, or through an available mobile app and selecting the option for Dayton pink tags. The cost is 75 cents per bag. For residents who consistently have more trash than fits in their bin, additional carts are available for $5.95 a month per cart.

The new poly-carts are durable and easy to wheel out to the curb for pickup, but for those who might need a little help, a simple call to Frontier will provide assistance, bring the cart to and from the house to the curb for elderly or disabled customers. The cart’s increased capacity reduces the number of cans on the street and discourages unwanted pests from making a mess.

Automated service is safer too. Frontier Waste Solutions Vice President Bill Killian says “ We have had great success in converting our laborer force to drivers force. This is better for our employees and us, and much safer, too. The opportunity to become a driver gives our employees more of a career because they now have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and that can stay with them for years. You can only labor on the back of a garbage truck for so long, and wages as a driver are about 75% higher in most instances.”

Frontier Waste Solutions was founded in 2017 with the acquisition of several waste companies operating across north, central, and south Texas. Frontier’s founder, John Gustafson, is a respected executive in the waste management industry with more than 25 years of experience serving Texas cities. Gustafson and his leadership team, Bill Killian and Tim Henderson have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in the waste and recycling industry servicing cities throughout the State of Texas. For more information, visit frontierwaste.com or call 936-258-9035.

