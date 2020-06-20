David Aaron Herren, 68, of Cleveland, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born on Saturday, September 1, 1951 in Palestine, Texas to Wiley T. Herren Sr.and Esther Herren, both of whom have preceded him in death. David was also preceded in death by his great grandson, Logan Shoquist. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Paula Herren; Step Mother, Betty Herren; two sons, Bobby Warchiak and wife Myown, Christopher Aaron Herren and wife Aleesha; daughter, Kelly Herren; four brothers, Wiley T. Herren, Jr. and wife Najwa, Jimmy Herren and wife Cathy, Danny Herren, Walter Herren and wife Liz; four sisters, Lorene Harrington, Lynn Miller and wife Linda, Thelma Statum, and Debra Hall and husband Kenneth; ten Grandchildren, Justin Shoquist, Sheldon Coty, Kassandra Warchiak, Heather Warchiak, Dillon Warchiak, Ariana Herren, Ethan Herren, Ryan Herren, Nathan Herren, Bradilyn Herren; two Great-Grandchildren, Bennet Shoquist, Bailey Shoquist; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Services for Mr. Herren will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment for Mr. Herren will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.

