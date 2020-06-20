Doris Jean Bogs was born August 28, 1945 in Houston, Texas and passed away June 19, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 74. She was a beautician and loved the friendships that developed by her customers. Doris loved her family most of all and enjoyed every minute she spent with them. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, James Corbett Bogs; parents, Curtis Nunley, Eva Geraldine Martin Pickett, Edd Finley Pickett Sr.; sisters, Carolyn Izora Evans, and Kim Nunley Petit. She is survived by her children: Charles D. Grady, James C. Bogs Jr. and wife Linda, Kathy R. Whitmire and husband Danny, and Joshuah G. Bogs and wife Delmarie; brothers, Edd Finley Pickett III and wife Kathy, and Martin Lynn Pickett; 12 grandchildren,-great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel at 10am with Pastor Troy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Oklahoma Cemetery in Tomball, Texas at 1pm. Pallbearers for the service will be: Shain Whitmire, Kaleb Whitmire, Thomas Carlos, Brandon Bogs, James William Bogs, Peyton Grady, and Joshua Bogs.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris Jean Bogs, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

