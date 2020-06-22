It is with great sadness that the family of Bobby Dale Clary announces his passing. Bobby Dale Clary, 58, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 18, 2020 at his home in Romayor, TX.

Bobby was born in Hobbs, New Mexico to Cecil and Tessie (Lucy) Clary on June 11, 1962. He was raised in Hobbs, where he attended school. He later moved to Texas, where he resided the rest of his life.

Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Cecil Clary, his mother, Tessie Duke, and his brother Bobby Ray Duke.

Bobby is survived by his son, Dylan Ridge Clary, brothers, Clifton Clary, Billy, David and Lonnie Duke and sister, Diann (Charlie) Brown and step father J. W. Duke.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bobby’s name to the charity of your choice. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Mark and Elaine Leviness and Mike and Shirley Gwin for being such dear friends and assisting Bobby during his brief illness.

Bobby wishes to spend eternity traveling the wind, so his ashes will be spread in Colorado at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

