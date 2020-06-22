Dr. Vera Ella Griffin passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Family Worship Ministries, Troy North Carolina officiated by Dr. Harold Pope. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, seating will be limited. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will have a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Mizell Cemetery, Splendora, TX.

Born April 7, 1930 in Arkansas, she was a daughter of the late Murray Dwight and Nellie Efird Griffin. Dr. Griffin was an ordained Pentecostal Holiness Preacher. She loved to preach the gospel and enjoyed going to Branson Missouri, and working word puzzles.

She is survived by two sisters, Mary Jo Tabor of Bay Town, TX and Vada Sue Anderson of Burleson, TX. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Don W. Griffin, Herbert Griffin; and a sister, Wanda Springer.

