Hospital CEO arrested Monday night on child sex assault charge

Liberty Police are conducting an investigation of an allegation of Sexual Assault of a Child, a second degree felony, which resulted in an arrest of a Liberty man.

Liberty Police began an investigation on May 21, 2020 of an allegation of Sexual Assault of a Child which occurred at a local residence in Liberty, Texas. The lengthy investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Allen Thornton, 38 years old, from Liberty.

Matthew Allen Thornton was arrested on June 22, 2020 and transported to the Liberty County Jail without incident where his bond was set at $25,000.

The Liberty Police Department is working with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office in this investigation.

Thornton is the CEO of Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center. Bluebonnet News has reached out to the hospital district for comment. More will be posted as information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

