Louella Cain Miller, 80, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Magnolia Place Health Care in Liberty. She was born on January 18, 1940 in League City, Texas to parents Guy L. Cain and Pearl S. Sadler.

Louella was a unique, spiritual and special woman. She was a bright and colorful person who marched to the beat of her own drum. Louella had a vivacious personality and loved to make people smile. Although, she was born and raised in Texas, her heart and soul was Louisiana. She had many talents and gifts. She enjoyed to cook and she loved crawfish. Louella loved and cherished her family but especially her only son, Virgil. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hull. Louella will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Louella was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Guy L. Cain, Jr., Robert Lee Cain and Billy Joe Cain. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son Virgil Edsel Miller and wife Roxanne; grandsons Houston “Sam” Mason Miller, Joseph Roberts; granddaughter Ashley Roberts; brother Roy L. Cain and wife Sharon; and niece Lana Skinner. In addition, she also leaves many other nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Louella very much. She also leaves behind very close friends Lynn, Angel, Rebecca, Dorothy, Helen, Nelda, Sudda and Tookie.

A private burial will take place on Wednesday, June 23, 2020 at Guedry Cemetery Batson.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.” – Irish Proverb

