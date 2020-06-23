Larry McLean Fulton, 40, was suddenly called home on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Clear Lake, Texas. He was born on May 2, 1980, in Baytown, Texas, to Larry and Molly Fulton.

Mac was preceded in his death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Gardenia Gregory; paternal grandfathers, Donald Fulton and James “Peanut” Irish; aunt, Penny King; mother-in-law, Sandra Wilson; and sister-in-law, Melissa Wilson Hill.

Mac is survived by his loving wife, Stacie Fulton; children, Jaci Kay and Kellen Fulton of Old River-Winfree; mother, Molly Fulton of Baytown; father, Larry Fulton of Cove; grandmother, Wanda Irish of Cove; father-in-law, Dwight Wilson of Old River-Winfree; aunts, Libby Fulton, Sherry Bolton, Becky Nelson of Old River-Winfree; uncles, Bert Gregory and Linda of Florida; Phillip Gregory of Baytown; numerous cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Wesley Hutter, Brett Clark, Dub Harper, Mickey Eastman, Aaron Ostertag, and Bryan Hayden.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am on Friday, June 26, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 North Main St., Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 11am with Leroy Stevens officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Sterling-White Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Highlands, Texas 77562.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020).

