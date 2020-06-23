Patricia Ann Burns, 79, of Dayton, Texas passed away on June 21, 2020, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 3, 1941, in Baytown to the late Joe Hunter Bittle and Erma Mae Duhon.

She pursued many interests some of which included gardening, cooking, and playing outside with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Burns Sr.; her sister Edna Mae Flores. She was survived by her children Bernice Ainsworth and husband David of Dayton, Paula Jerkins and husband Bobby of Huffman and Pam Burns of Dayton; her 5 grandchildren; and her 5 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, a private graveside service and committal will be held in Magnolia Park Cemetery for the immediate family only.

To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

