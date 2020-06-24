James Allan “Jim” Smith, 73, of Bastrop, Texas, died suddenly on June 11, 2020. He was born June 27, 1946 in Liberty, Texas, to Lillian and Arthur Smith. James graduated from Liberty High School in 1964, and obtained a Bachelors of Science and Masters of Education in Agricultural Science from Sam Houston State University. Mr. Smith influenced the lives of so many young people over his 42 years as an Ag teacher.

James loved life and lived it to the fullest! His hobbies varied over the years as he took advantage of any reason to be surrounded by his beloved family and multitude of friends. He could often be found at a rodeo, barbecuing, fishing (anywhere he could), hunting or any combination there of! But, the love he had for his family was the greatest of all!

James is preceded in death by his parents. James is survived by his daughters Becca Davis and husband Wes of Smithville, Jami Hanchey and husband Casey of Smithville, Jennifer Amann of Bastrop, sister Neeta Swearingen of Liberty, grand children Brandon Davis, Justin Davis and wife Victoria, Lani Davis, Kara Hanchey and Case Hanchey, and great-grand child Kylee Davis.

James’s Memorial will be held on June 27, 2020 at Vernon Richards Riverbend Park 107 Highway 71 W, Smithville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Jim Smith Memorial Scholarship.

