Dayton Chamber of Commerce director resigns

After more than four years as director, Paula Moorhaj is resigning from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. Moorhaj’s last day is July 3.

“I have really enjoyed working in the area and will miss everyone tremendously, but it’s time to take the next step,” Moorhaj said in a phone interview with Bluebonnet News on Wednesday morning.

Moorhaj says she is taking a position with a chamber in a neighboring county and will continue living in Huffman.

Paula Moorhaj, executive director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, interviews Jonathan Lee, owner of the Chicken Express store in Dayton, during the Chamber’s Taste of Dayton on Thursday. Chicken Express won first place in the booth decorating contest for an elaborate circus-theme display.

Dayton High School students who are part of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s Student Ambassador Program are pictured with County Judge Jay Knight, Chamber Director Paula Moorhaj and Pam Huggins, Career and Technology Education director for Dayton High School.

The Chamber board met Tuesday afternoon in executive session to consider the next steps, according to Chamber Board President Tamara Alexander.

“We want to discuss the situation with our remaining Chamber staff to see if either of them express an interest in leading the chamber. Our Chamber employees are familiar with all the Chamber members so it would be a natural transition,” Alexander said. “We have a plan in place to operate the Chamber until a new director is named.”

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce has 230 members with offices in the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. The Chamber holds monthly membership luncheons on the first Tuesday of each month.

The next chamber luncheon will be held at noon on July 7 at the Dayton Community Center. Due to COVID-19 concerns, only the first 50 people to register will be allowed to attend.

The speaker for the Dayton luncheon will be Austin L. Tennette, a certified business coach. Lunch will be catered by Pappy’s BBQ.

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce can be reached by phone at 936-257-2393.

