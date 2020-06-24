More COVID-19 cases confirmed for Liberty County; judge says he does not expect more lockdowns

Liberty County will not be imposing mandatory mask requirements for businesses despite a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, they are encouraging people to take precaution to protect themselves and others by practicing good hygiene, wearing masks if they choose and practicing social distancing.

Each day Liberty County Judge Jay Knight says that people have to take responsibility for their own decisions, including wearing a mask.

“That will be your personal choice. We believe that everyone has rights to make those choices,” Knight said.

When asked if he foresees more government-imposed lockdowns in the future, Knight said the state cannot afford to keep businesses closed.

“It’s not political. We just can’t afford to. We have to get the economy up and running, and do the best we can to keep people safe,” he said.

He believes that a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases is a combination of people getting lax in their hygiene and precautions and an increase in testing sites throughout the county.

As of Tuesday evening, Liberty County is confirmed to have 193 COVID-19 cases, though most have recovered or are recovering at home. Of the 193, three people have died.

The new cases are as follows:

Case #159 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #160 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #161 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #162 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #163 – north Liberty County female in her 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #164 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #165 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #166 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #167 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #168 – south Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #169 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #170 – south Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovering at home

Case #171 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #172 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #173 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #174 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #175 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #176 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #177 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #178 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #179 – south Liberty County female in her 80-90s – recovering at home

Case #180 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #181 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #182 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #183 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #184 – south Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #185 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #186 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #187 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #188 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #189 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #190 – south Liberty County female in her 70-80s – recovering at home

Case #191 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #192 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #193 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

There is more good news to report on the COVID-19 cases in Liberty County. More people have recovered, according to the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management. Here’s a look at those cases:

Case #1 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #2 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #3 – north Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovered

Case #4 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #5 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #6 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #7 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #8 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #9 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #10 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #11 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #12 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #13 – south Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #14 – south Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #15 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #16 – south Liberty County female in her 80-90s – deceased

Case #17 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #18 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #19 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #20 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #21 – south Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovered

Case #22 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovered

Case #23 – south Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovered

Case #24 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #25 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #26 – south Liberty County male in his 80-90s – recovering at home

Case #27 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #28 – south Liberty County female in her 70-80s – recovering at home

Case #29 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #30 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #31 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #32 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #33 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #34 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovered

Case #35 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #36 – south Liberty County female in her 70-80s – deceased

Case #37 – south Liberty County male in his 70-80s – recovered

Case #38 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #39 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #40 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #41 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #42 – south Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #43 – north Liberty County female in her 60-70s – deceased

Case #44 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #45 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #46 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovered

Case #47 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #48 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #49 – south Liberty County male, 5-10 years old – recovered

Case #50 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #51 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #52 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #53 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #54 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #55 – south Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #56 – south Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #57 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #58 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #59 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #60 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #61 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #62 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #63 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #64 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #65 – south Liberty County female in her 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #66 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #67 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovered

Case #68 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #69 – north Liberty County male in his 5-10s – recovered

Case #70 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #71 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #72 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovered

Case #73 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #74 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #75 – north Liberty County female, age 10-15 – recovering at home

Case #76 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #77 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #78 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovered

Case #79 – north Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #80 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #81 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s -recovered

Case #82 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #83 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #84 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #85 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #86 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovered

Case #87 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #88 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #89 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovered

Case #90 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #91 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovered

Case #92 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #93 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – in the hospital

Case #94 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #95 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovered

Case #96 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #97 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovered

Case #98 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #99 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #100 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovered

Case #101 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #102 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #103 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #104 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #105 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #106 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #107 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #108 – north Liberty County male in his 80-90s – in hospital

Case #109 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #110 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #111 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #112 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #113 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #114 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #115 – south Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #116 – south Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #117 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #118 – south Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #119 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #120 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #121 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – in hospital

Case #122 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #123 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #124 – north Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #125 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #126 – north Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #127 – north Liberty County male in his 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #128 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #129 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #130 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #131 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #132 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #133 – north Liberty County male, 5-7 years of age – recovering at home

Case #134 – south Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #135 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #136 – north Liberty County female in her 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #137 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #138 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #139 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #140 – north Liberty County male in his 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #141 – north Liberty County female in her 50-60s – recovering at home

Case #142 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #143 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #144 – south Liberty County male, ages 1-5 – recovering at home

Case #145 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

Case #146 – south Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #147 – south Liberty County female in her 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #148 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #149 – north Liberty County female in her 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #150 – south Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #151 – south Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #152 – south Liberty County male in his 40-50s – recovering at home

Case #153 – south Liberty County female in her 60-70s – recovering at home

Case #154 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #155 – north Liberty County male in his 20-30s – recovering at home

Case #156 – north Liberty County male in his 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #157 – north Liberty County female in her 30-40s – recovering at home

Case #158 – north Liberty County male in his 10-20s – recovering at home

For anyone interested in a COVID-19 test, there are a couple of opportunities in Cleveland. Emergency Hospital Systems, which operates Cleveland Emergency Hospital and Texas Emergency Hospital, both in Cleveland, is hosting a drive-through testing center this week and next week. The hours and dates of operation are June 24-26 and June 29-July 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, at the employee parking lot on the corner of W. Barnett and E. Crockett streets in Cleveland.

This testing is open to anyone. Bring your insurance information and a driver’s license or identification card. For those without insurance, the test is $55. The clinic offers same-day results and you are not required to be symptomatic. No pre-registration is required. For more information on this testing site, call 281-592-5410.

Cleveland Pharmacy is hosting an outdoor testing site at 111 S. William Barnett from 1 to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Friday. If you think you are eligible fore free testing, click the link to register: https://scrcxp.pdhi.com/Portal/Member/4cb6782c-b48d-451e-96be-02d2a7b314a3

