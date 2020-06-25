Dayton City Council retains outside legal counsel to conduct complaint investigation against city manager

At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Dayton City Council voted to retain an outside law firm to conduct a thorough and independent third-party investigation into complaints filed against the City Manager.

A statement from the City of Dayton reads: “This action was taken to ensure that this is done properly, without bias, and according to professional standards.

“While there is no set timeline, it will be conducted in as timely a manner as possible and will have no effect on the continuity of City services or the organization’s guiding principles.”

The statement goes on to say that no further information will be released at this time, as the City is in the very early stages of looking into this matter and does not want to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

The law firm retained is Blank Rome LLP.

