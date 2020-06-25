Allen Youngblood, 65, of Liberty, Texas died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Baytown, Texas.

Allen was born in Liberty, Texas n November 30, 1954. Allen was a 1973 graduate of Liberty High School, a 1978 graduate of the College of Architecture at the University of Houston and became a registered architect working in Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C. and briefly overseas. He enjoyed snow skiing, music and was an avid scuba diver during his early professional life. As a musician, organist and pianist he spent a lifetime in continuing musical education, serving in churches and producing audio and video recordings for broadcast.

A person of accomplishment, after graduating college and internship, Allen became a registered architect in 1986 and made a career for himself in the US and abroad.

Allen returned to Liberty in 1993 drawn back by family ties and worked with his father in business until 2009. While working full time Allen was busy preparing his third career in life as an internet news publisher founding Digital Media Publishers, LLC in 2000 and continued to build his future.

Allen returned to his native home, Liberty, Texas in the second half of his life and spent some of his best years working side by side with his father, Roy E. Youngblood as the Vice President of Youngblood Wholesale, Inc. of Liberty, until Roy’s retirement in 2009.

Allen often said, “These were some of the best years in my life.” In March of 2000 he funded Digital Media Publishers, LLC and began serving the needs of Liberty and Chambers Cunty residents and advertisers for many years through Liberty County’s other daily news service, i-dineout.com.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Roy E. and Maxine Jackson Youngblood of Liberty, Texas and uncle Morgan Ellis Jackson, Jr. of Pasadena and his grandparents, Morgan E. and Eunice Jackson of Liberty, Texas and Wesley Olen and Jesse Welch Youngblood of Liberty, Texas.

Having no children and having never married, Allen is survived by his brother, Jerry E. Youngblood of Edmond, Oklahoma; sister, Sharon Youngblood Keeter and husband, Dr. Andy Keeter of Bellevue, Idaho; three nephews, Sam Keeter and wife Chelan of Hailey, Idaho, Thomas Keeter of Knoxville, Tennessee and Will Keeter and wife Harley of Twin Falls, Idaho. He also leaves behind many associates gained through his profession, other relatives and close friends.

A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

Final arrangements for Allen are entrusted to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

