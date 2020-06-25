Liberty County deputy constable airlifted after crash in Tarkington

A deputy constable for the Pct. 5 Constable’s Office was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on SH 105 at FM 2518 in Tarkington.

According to Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter, his deputy, Joseph Williams, was traveling eastbound on SH 105 just east of the FM 2518 intersection when he crashed into the back end of a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Pct. 5 Deputy Constable Joseph Williams (center) is sworn in by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown as Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter looks on.

Hunter said it appears that Williams suffered a medical emergency that caused him to pass out and lose control of the police cruiser. The two people inside the truck were not seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources at the scene said that someone – possibly a witness or a person in the other vehicle – alerted them to the accident by using Williams’ radio inside his patrol car.

Williams has worked as a deputy for the Pct. 5 Constable’s Office for nearly a year.

The accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Smith Towing and J&J Wrecker Service, both of Cleveland, responded to the scene to help.

