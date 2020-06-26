Pamela Sue Ranly, age 65, passed away on June 19th in Houston, Texas. Pam was born December 9, 1954 in Wabash, Indiana to Betty and John Routt.

Pam is survived by her husband Rex (Dick) Biggs, son Jeremy Ford and his wife Carlyn and their three children, Hayden, Alexis and Mason, step daughter Dana Kavanaugh, her husband, Patrick and her daughter DaCoda Biggs. Pam is also survived by a brother, Dan Routt and his wife Janice; a sister, Pat Alspaugh; and a second sister, Janet Wakefield and her husband Bill. She was preceded in death by a younger brother, Wayne Routt.

Pam also left behind many amazing friends who mourn her loss along with her family. Pam was a graduate of North Miami High School class of 1973. Pam was an incredible, generous woman who lived well, laughed often and loved with all her heart.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

