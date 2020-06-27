Joseph Arthur Cotie, age 81 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born April 24, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas to parents Archie William Cotie, Jr. and Wilhelmina Cotie who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Ullen Cotie, John Cotie and Archie Cotie; and great-grandson, Logan Shoquist.

Joseph was a country boy at heart his entire life. He was a hard-working man who loved his family, friends, and social gatherings more than anything in life. He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Ann Jeanette Cotie; son, Joe Cotie and wife Angie; daughters, Kathy Rocha and husband Joel, and Myown Cotie; brother, Lester Cotie and wife Betty; sister, Rita Barney; grandchildren, Koyoka Smithers, Kea Cano and husband John, Bubba Cotie, Alek Beck and husband Jason, Joel Rocha, Jr., Justin Shoquist and wife Brittany, Sheldon Cotie, Kasondra Warchesiak, Heather Warchesiak and Dillon Warchesiak; great-grandchildren, Leya, Amy, Veyda, Bennett and Bailey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

