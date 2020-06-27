Charles Reece “Charlie” Price, age 79, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born December 20, 1940 in Conroe, Texas to parents Ray Garrett Price and Vanara Leigh “Tincy” Lakey McDonald who preceded him in death along with is “daddy” Russell Ward McDonald, Sr.

Charlie was a 1959 graduate of Cleveland High School, and went into the United States Air Force shortly after. He came back to Cleveland when he was discharged, but soon found himself working for Gulf States Utilities and moving to Navasota where he remained for several years. Eventually, Charlie returned to Cleveland, and over time established Price Appliance Repair Service. He had such a huge heart and probably gave away as much, or more, than he took in. He could not turn anyone away and would usually say he would ‘catch them later’, which rarely ever came. Charlie was always a prankster and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved animals, especially horses and dogs. Charlie loved to hunt, fish, and had an amazing singing voice. He dearly loved his family, and he has left a hole that will never be filled.

Survivors include his daughters, Jenny Price Wolfe and husband Robert, and Lisa Price Lara; brother, Russell “Scooter” McDonald; sister, Paula Sanders; grandchildren, Danny Reece Bowen, B.J. Lara and wife Rema, Hunter Lara, Sarah, Clayton, Easton Wolfe, Shelby Shoemaker, Brooke Glenn, Bethany Porter, Ashley Valdarez, Tyler O’Bryan, and Rachel Steele; great-grandchildren, Emmelyn and Cheyenne Lara; and numerous, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

