Frank Chelmers Love, III, age 83 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born August 20, 1936 in Houston, Texas to parents Hazel Ann and Frank C. Love, Jr. who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Hazel Love; step-sons, Marcel Doss, Rudy Doss and wife Dana Gibson, and Daniel Doss; step-daughter, Sheila Doss; eight grandchildren

and eight great-grandchildren; and his pitbull, Duke.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will follow starting at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Stephens Creek, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

14250 HWY 150 W.

COLDSPRING, TEXAS

281-592-2641

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

