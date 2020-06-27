Judy Diane Washburn, age 64 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born May 1, 1956 in Houston, Texas to parents Carlos and Jofrances Washburn who preceded her in death along with her brother, Dennis Washburn.

Survivors include her ex-husband, Wayne Stewart; son, Brandon Alsobrooks; sister, Patsy Freeman; grandchild, Stormy Alsobrooks; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Squier Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

