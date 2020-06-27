Man arrested for attempting to rob off-duty Liberty County sheriff’s captain

A Hardin man is facing a robbery charge after he reportedly attempted to rob an off-duty Liberty County sheriff’s captain. The incident took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Hull Drive-In Grocery store on FM 770 just south of FM 834.

According to LCSO Patrol Sgt. Bubba Pearson, Liberty County Sheriff’s Captain Billy Knox was putting fuel in his side-by-side ATV when he was approached by Robbie Jay Brewer, 45, who lives in the Knights Forest area of Hardin.

The Hull Drive-In Grocery was the scene of an alleged robbery attempt of an off-duty Liberty County sheriff’s captain on Saturday. A Hardin man is facing a robbery charge.

Brewer reportedly approached Knox and demanded his wallet and money. When Knox resisted the robbery, a struggle ensued when Brewer became aggressive. Knox reportedly overpowered Brewer and called for the store owner to call 911. No injuries were reported for Knox or Brewer.

Knox held Brewer at the scene until deputies arrived to assist him. Brewer was formally arrested and transported to the Liberty County Jail.

Brewer is charged with second-degree robbery, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in a state prison and a fine up to $10,000, if convicted. Brewer was not carrying a weapon at the time of the robbery attempt, authorities say.

LCSO Sgt. Floyd “Bubba” Pearson photographs the scene where an alleged robbery of an off-duty sheriff’s captain took place on Saturday at the Hull Drive-In Grocery.

