Glenn Harrison Husted, 78, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Glenn was born August 18, 1941 in Ouray, Colorado to parents Ellison Carroll Husted and Mabel Jewel Hubbard Husted.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Mr. Husted proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and Vietnam Conflict. He had worked as a diesel mechanic for Genox Trucking for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Glenn is survived by wife, Betty Joyce Husted of Dayton; daughters, Tamra Laramore and Annette Halttunen; sons, Timothy Glenn Husted, Terrance Daniel Husted and Charles Sparrow; grandchildren, Brittany Husted, Kalysto Husted, Skylar Husted, Cassie Gumfory, Colton Loudenslager, Alicia Laramore, Corwin Laramore, Kambell Anna Halttunen and John Andre Halttunen; brother, Carroll Eugene Husted; numerous other family members and friends.

