Liberty County residents urged to keep sending in U.S. Census data

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that approximately 43.9 percent of the residents of Liberty County have been counted in this year’s census. Every decade, the census numbers are gathered and are used to determine the number of representatives each state will have in Congress and how much funding will go toward a community’s for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other programs.

As of June 25, here are the Census response totals that impact Liberty County:

Nationwide: 61.7 percent

Texas: 56.5 percent

Liberty County: 43.9 percent

Dayton: 51.6 percent

Liberty: 49.9 percent

Cleveland: 47.5 percent

Kenefick: 44.4 percent

North Cleveland: 42.1 percent

Hardin: 40.2 percent

Ames: 40.2 percent

Devers: 39.8 percent

Daisetta: 33.5 percent

Plum Grove: 28.9 percent

Dayton Lakes: 3.1 percent

Rural Resident Counts are Up

The Census doesn’t mail to PO Boxes, so many rural residents are just now receiving their Census form via hand-delivery. Responses in rural areas have doubled or tripled our counts for Hardin, Devers, and Daisetta over recent weeks — and should continue to boost countywide rates even more over the next few weeks.

Census Staff is Working Area Events

Events like food banks and Covid-19 testing centers are great ways for Census workers to meet residents, answer questions, and encourage Census response. Census workers recently distributed Census reminders at food pantries in Liberty and Cleveland, and are working events in Dayton (FUMC food pantry) and Cleveland (drive-through COVID-19 testing) this week. Census workers always wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Goal: At Least 50 percent Self-Response

The goal is to get Liberty County to at least 50 percent self-response before Census workers start going door-to-door in July and August. Residents are encouraged to continue self-responding online at 2020Census.gov, or via phone or paper mailer, so that the Census Bureau can meet — and exceed — this goal by the end of July.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

