DPS arrests suspects in Austin for felony and misdemeanor crime related to the Capitol protests

On Saturday, June 27, 2020, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) executed arrest warrants for two suspects: Darius Deshawn Berkley, 22, of Austin, Texas, who was arrested for rioting on the Texas State Capitol grounds; and Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pflugerville, Texas, who was arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Texas State Capitol and the assault of a Texas State Trooper.

DPS Special Agents obtained an arrest warrant for rioting on Berkley, following an incident that occurred on June 22, 2020, at the Texas State Capitol.

DPS Special Agents discovered Berkley was incarcerated in the Travis County Jail on unrelated charges. The aforementioned warrant was served on Berkley at the Travis County Jail.

Brown was also arrested on Saturday, June 27, in connection with incidents that occurred during the protests at the Texas State Capitol on May 30.

Multiple arrest warrants were obtained for Brown, including felony criminal mischief-destruction of public monument, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and participating in a riot.

Both arrests come as the result of ongoing investigations by DPS Special Agents who reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information over the last several weeks, and the investigation continues.

